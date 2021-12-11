Idaho played role in stalling three proposed federal vaccine mandates

BOISE — It’s in part thanks to Idaho’s move to join three multi-state lawsuits opposing President Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates that all three major mandates are now stalled, according to a national expert.
Peter Jacobson, professor of health law and policy at the University of Michigan and director of the university’s Center for Law, Ethics and Health, said, “The participation of any one state is important, but at the margin. The participation of a lot of states, I think, sends a strong message to courts that states have an interest in these issues, are raising substantial practical legal policy concerns, that the courts ought to take into account.”
“That doesn’t mean the states win,” he noted. But, he said, “It gives the court a consensus view of the opposition and the legal basis to that opposition in the states to the mandates.”
Last week, a federal district judge in Georgia issued a nationwide injunction halting the proposed vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which was closely watched in Idaho because of its potential impact on state university employees with federal research contracts. Idaho was among seven states that joined in the Georgia case.
On Nov. 30, a Louisiana judge extended a stay on a proposed vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal Medicaid or Medicare funds nationwide, after a Missouri judge a day earlier stayed that requirement in 10 states. Idaho was among the 14 states that filed the Louisiana case.
That followed a nationwide injunction issued Nov. 6 by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Louisiana against the Biden administration’s proposed OSHA rule requiring private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate either COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing; following the court ruling, the administration put the proposed OSHA rule on hold on Nov. 13. Idaho joined six other states in a Kentucky lawsuit against that rule that has now been consolidated with the Louisiana case.
The federal government already has moved to appeal two of those rulings and is expected to appeal the most recent one as well.
“We pursued litigation based on the serious legal concerns that surround all three federal mandates,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “The issue is not yet settled, but recent court decisions in each case validate and reinforce those concerns.”
Gov. Brad Little, who has been an outspoken advocate of Idahoans choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, also has been outspoken against the federal mandates, which he calls an “assault on Americans’ freedom by their federal government.”
“All three mandates are now completely stalled,” Little said in a statement after the Georgia judge’s ruling. “We will continue to press forward in our fight against the federal government’s bad policies.”
Jacobson said he initially expected the OSHA rule, the most far-reaching of the three proposals, to easily withstand legal challenges. “I and many of my public health law colleagues expected the OSHA mandates to be upheld without much dissent. We were wrong,” he said.
“This is about worker safety. That’s what OSHA is designed to do. So I still think there’s a chance that all of the litigation that’s been stalled by more conservative judges, more conservative appellate courts, I think you’ll start to see rulings in the more liberal and centrist courts upholding the mandates.”
A split between circuits would then kick the issue up to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said.
“The other executive-order mandates are maybe on less firm ground,” said the professor, who also is an attorney, author and scientist. His research focuses on the intersection between law and health.
Jacobson said as a public health proponent, he saw the proposed OSHA rule as “the most important.”
When employers mandate vaccines, he said, “We’ve already seen a great uptake in worker participation in vaccines. And remember, employers can do this on their own, and many already are.”
He noted that his views differ from those of Idaho officials on the mandates, and said, “The problem is that when you’re dealing with a highly infectious and dangerous virus, it’s not a personal choice any more. I don’t have the freedom to infect you. … That’s not my idea of freedom. That turns freedom on its head.”
“You just don’t have the right to expose other people to a potentially fatal disease,” Jacobson said.
“These cases, from a public health perspective, are very damaging,” he said, “regardless of the outcome. The legislatures and the courts are using a once-in-a-century pandemic to, in some cases, undermine how routine public health services will be provided in the future. It’s too early to tell exactly what the consequences are going to be.”
Most unfortunate, he said, is that “public health questions have been turned into cultural warfare in ways that are clearly damaging to our health care system.” He pointed to non-COVID-related health care being delayed as a result of overload on the health care system from the COVID pandemic, as has occurred in Idaho, where statewide crisis standards of care were activated for Idaho hospitals from Sept. 16 to Nov. 22. Those crisis standards remain in effect in North Idaho, with seriously ill unvaccinated COVID patients overwhelming hospitals. Crisis standards allow rationing of care when patient needs exceed available health care resources.
“We know that the vaccines are safe, we know that they work,” Jacobson said.
Regardless of how all three legal cases finally come out, all three clearly have the potential to significantly delay implementation of federal vaccine mandates, he said. “That’s one of the purposes of the litigation,” Jacobson said. “The states don’t necessarily care if they lose, as long as they delay implementation of it long enough so that it doesn’t necessarily matter.”
“Delay is as much a victory as winning the case,” he said.
That’s because delays could last beyond the point at which the COVID-19 virus becomes endemic, rather than a pandemic, which means it would significantly lose its potency to infect people. “Then all the litigation will just be dismissed as moot,” Jacobson said. “I don’t think epidemiologists know yet when the virus might become endemic, and how many more variants will emerge between now and that point.”
Thus far, Idaho has seen more than 310,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,000 deaths; the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reports that roughly 51% of Idahoans age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, compared to a national rate that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at 64.3%.