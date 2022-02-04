Diana Merchant self-tests for COVID-19 at a No Cost COVID-19 Drive-Through testing provided the GUARDaHEART Foundation at the Guirado Park in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported hit double digits between Jan. 31 and Friday, with 13 recordeddeaths in eastern Idaho.
That number comes as the United States death toll has surpassed900,000 since the pandemic began.
The Associated Press reported the nationwide death toll Friday, citing data from John Hopkins University.
In eastern Idaho the death toll is estimated at 432 since June 2020.
The recent deaths in eastern Idahohave followed the spread of the omicron variant, which has several mutations that make it easier to infect people who have already had COVID-19 or who have been vaccinated. Eastern Idaho Public Health has said vaccinations and the recommended booster dosesreduce the severity of cases compared to those who are unvaccinated.
In previous statements Eastern Idaho Public Health said deaths typically follow two weeks after an increase in cases. The number of cases in Idaho peaked with the coming of the new variant, but have started to decline.
Last week also saw eastern Idaho'sfirst death of a juvenile from the virus. On Tuesday EIPH Public Information Officer Mimi Taylor reported a boy in Bonneville County between the ages of 13 and 17 had died from the virus.
Bonneville County also saw the majority of the health district's deaths for all age groups, where all but three of the district's 13 deaths reported between Jan. 31 and Friday occurred. The other three deaths happened in Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties.
Eastern Idaho Public Health tracks COVID-19 deaths across eight counties — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The counties have a population of about a quarter-million between them.