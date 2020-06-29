The Bingham County Sheriff's Office announced a man drowned Friday while swimming at Sportsman's Park in Aberdeen.
According to a news release, 19-year-old Carlos Hernandez Perez was swimming with an unnamed 14-year-old when the two went down near a boat ramp.
The news release stated several individuals, including two Aberdeen Police Department officers, assisted the 14-year-old but did not find Perez. He was found 40 minutes later. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland stated in the news release that the dive team was 10 minutes away when the incident occurred and that the 14-year-old would likely have drowned without assistance.
"The 14 year old would not have made it, but because there were so many people who jumped in the water, the 14 year old was saved," Rowland stated in the news release.