Two people were arrested in Idaho Falls on Christmas Eve when police said they found them with a stolen handgun and a substantial amount of cocaine and methamphetamine.
Officers responded to a parking lot a little before 7 p.m. after receiving a call about two people inside a vehicle engaged in drug activity, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. When the first officer arrived, the vehicle tried to leave; police stopped the driver for not making a complete stop before leaving the parking lot.
The driver identified herself as Karlee Kuck, 24, of Idaho Falls, while a male passenger who was wearing a hat and a face mask obscuring the majority of his face said he did not have identification and gave a name officers later determined to be fake. A second officer arrived to help detain the passenger, removed his face mask and recognized him as Simon Martinez, 38, of Idaho Falls, who police said is known to local law enforcement and known to be frequently armed.
Officers drew their handguns and repeatedly told Martinez to get out of the vehicle and lay on the ground. He did so after being told multiple times, and police searched him and said they found $1,226 in various bills on him.
Police also detained Kuck, who told police there was a firearm in her purse. Police said she told them they could retrieve the gun. When doing so, they saw drug paraphernalia in the purse as well and arrested her. Police ran the serial number on the firearm and found it had been stolen in September from an unlocked vehicle in Idaho Falls. Kuck told police it belonged to Martinez and she was holding it because Martinez is a convicted felon and is not supposed to have a gun. The gun, police said, had orange tape wrapped around the tip, mimicking a common trait of fake or toy guns.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a black duffel bag with clothes and other items belonging to Martinez, and a black backpack, also belonging to him, which contained 40.85 grams of methamphetamine, 7.9 grams of marijuana and THC wax, 1.9 grams of heroin, three containers of cocaine weighing 42.25 grams, drug paraphernalia, $9,124 more, and 38.82 grams of a white powdered substance police believe was fentanyl. Due to the dangers of handling fentanyl, police packaged it and sent it to the Idaho State Police laboratory for identification instead of testing it.
Police found almost a gram of heroin in a zippered clutch belonging to Kuck. She said she had additional paraphernalia and methamphetamine on her person; since no female police officers were on duty at the time, officers brought her to Bonneville Coutny Jail, where a female jail deputy searched her and found paraphernalia and 4.15 grams of meth.
Kuck was booked into jail on charges of felony heroin and methamphetamine possession, and Martinez was charged with felonies cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking, heroin possession, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez also had an outstanding drug trafficking warrant issued earlier this month with a $500,000 bond.
Kuck was released on bond, while Martinez was still being held in county jail as of Tuesday. Preliminary hearings in both cases have been set for Jan. 8, 2021.