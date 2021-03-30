The Idaho Falls Fire Department reported 200 piglets died Friday in a fire at the 14000 block of North 5th East.
According to the news release, a neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. No one was inside the building at the time, but the 200 piglets were in the outbuilding as it was engulfed in flames.
The roof had collapsed by the time firefighters from Idaho Falls and Ucon arrived on scene. No other buildings were at risk, and firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the outbuilding.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The news release states the fire caused $80,000 in damage to the building. The 200 piglets, described as "show piglets, in the release, had a combined value of $120,000, according to the homeowner.