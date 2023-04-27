Tigan Howes

Howes

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after reportedly discovering text messages indicating he had sex with a 16-year-old girl. 

Police began investigating Tigan Howes in March after the victim's father called police and reported his concerns that his daughter was having sex with Howes. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.