The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man after reportedly discovering text messages indicating he had sex with a 16-year-old girl.
Police began investigating Tigan Howes in March after the victim's father called police and reported his concerns that his daughter was having sex with Howes.
Howes was arrested Tuesday in Boise after the Idaho Falls Police Department reported he went missing with the victim.
The probable cause affidavit does not indicate whether the sex was forced. Under Idaho law sex between an adult and a juvenile is a crime by the adult, and juveniles cannot legally consent to sex with anyone more than three years older.
The victim's father reported Howes had been secretly meeting with the victim and had been at his residence.
An officer interviewed the victim, who reportedly nodded when police asked her whether she had sexual contact with Howes. She added, however, that she meant they had "done everything but have sex," according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a search warrant for the victim's phone. Several text messages were found from Howes in which he described or solicited sex acts. In one of the messages, Howes reportedly described a sex act he was going to do, "whether you want it or not."
Howes was charged with child sexual battery by soliciting a minor child 16 to 17 years old and child sexual battery of a minor not defined as lewd, both punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Howes and the victim, and his bond was set at $30,000. Magistrate Judge Keith Walker ordered that Howes will have to report to pretrial supervision if he is released from jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 9 in Bonneville County Court.
