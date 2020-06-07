Saturday, June 6th, 2020, 7:13 PM, Fremont County Sheriff’s Department dispatched Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR) to Henry’s Fork of the Snake River to rescue 9 individuals from Bonneville County floating in tubes from Stone Bridge, Northeast of Ashton, to Ashton Reservoir. The tubers had toppled their tubes, were cold, and felt they could not continue any longer. 6 floaters ended up at cabin below Stone Bridge, and the other 3 were rescued by private individuals who transported them to their parked vehicle at Ashton Boat Dock. One individual required medical attention and was transported to Madison Memorial by Ashton EMS. The other 5 met up with the 3 at Ashton Boat Dock, and everyone was checked out by Ashton EMS personnel.
Warning: The rivers in Fremont County are running High, Swift, and Cold due to the runoff coming from the melting snow. Henry’s Fork was 48°F at the time of this search. Please use extreme caution when planning to swim, boat, fish, or float the rivers. Check the weather forecast for possible rain/snow storms. Adhere to flash flood warnings. If one river in the area has a flood watch, it is likely that other similar rivers in the area are not safe to recreate either. Hypothermia is a deadly unseen hazard. Getting caught underdressed and unprepared when a cold windy rainstorm hits will cause hypothermia as well as falling in a cold river.
Plan ahead, make good choices, and live to enjoy years of recreational opportunities.