When a person is taken into police custody, the facility takes certain responsibilities for the well being of that person.
If the inmate has a life-threatening medical issue, the facility has to provide medical care. It also has to ensure the safety of each inmate, including from other inmates.
That mandate stands in contrast to the reputation of such facilities, where inmates often face the risk of physical and sexual assaults.
According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 4,234 people died in federal and state prisons in the United States in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.
A large number of those were caused by suicide (311 deaths) or nonviolent incidents. However, a growing number were attributed to homicide.
In prisons, inmates are three times as likely to become murder victims as they are on the outside and 18 times more likely to be the victims of a violent act. Prison guards also face risks of assault compounded by the duty to intervene in incidents between inmates.
Idaho is no exception. In 2018 an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail was hospitalized after another inmate assaulted him and fractured his skull. In 2020 a Bonneville County Jail inmate punched a deputy multiple times while the deputy was serving him a meal. In 2021, another inmate managed to grab a canister of pepper spray from a deputy and use it against them.
The captain of the Bonneville County Jail did not respond to repeated requests for an interview about safety at the facility.
Kevin Kempf, executive director of the Correctional Leaders Association, said part of the struggle to keep prisons safe is the number of inmates moving about the facility at any given time.
"Prisons are like a small city," Kempf said. "There's a lot of activity to keep track of."
Those inmates are often going to programs such as addiction rehabilitation, education or other programs as part of their time in prison.
That freedom of movement provides several opportunities for fights to break out between inmates. Kempf said, however, that restricting the movement and inmates' interactions with each other to prevent violence would be both logistically unrealistic and unfairly punishing to the majority of inmates who do not act out violently.
Such restrictive measures as solitary confinement are typically reserved for consistently violent inmates, or in supermax prisons in which inmates are confined for 24 hours a day.
Those measures have proven controversial as studies have shown long term isolation can cause psychological harm to inmates. Solitary confinement for more than 15 days straight is considered torture by the United Nations.
Physical violence is not the only threat in prisons. Increasing awareness of sexual assaults in prisons led to the passage of the Prison Rape Elimination Act in 2003. Though the Idaho Department of Correction adopted a zero tolerance policy toward sexual assault in 2004, it did not accept PREA standards until 2015.
Motivation to pass PREA came as prison rape became a known -- and even expected -- part of prison life, resulting in jokes on late night shows.
Kempf, however, said the reality of prison rape is not a laughing matter, as it can have serious consequences for victims. He said when he was in charge of IDOC, reducing rapes was a priority.
"It was never a joke to us," Kempf said.
According to the Idaho Department of Correction's annual reports on the PREA, there were 99 substantiated allegations of rape in Idaho prisons between 2014 and 2020.
There were also 141 investigations into accusations of rape which were unsubstantiated, meaning the investigation did not prove or disprove the accusation. The reports say 230 incidents were unfounded, meaning investigators concluded the accusations either did not or could not have happened.
Prisons and jails each have at least one PREA coordinator who is in charge of making sure the facility is compliant with federal standards and investigating accusations of sexual assault made by inmates.
Some survivors of sexual assault in prisons have criticized this setup, however, noting that in cases where a guard or other employee is accused of sexual assault, the PREA coordinator in some states is in charge of investigating their own colleagues.
In a 2013 article published in the Yale Law Journal, Elizabeth Reid, a woman who was incarcerated in Washington state, said accusations against prison staff are disproportionately concluded to be "unfounded."
Reid also said that inmates who are victims are often moved to secure cells, isolated from the other inmates. She said many inmates see this as a punishment for reporting sexual assaults and keep quiet to avoid being placed in a secure cell.
Idaho prisons typically have their Special Investigations Unit investigate such cases, to avoid a conflict of interest between coworkers.
Between 2017 and 2020 there were 107 accusations of sexual abuse against staff, volunteers and contractors at Idaho prisons, according to the state's PREA data. Twenty-nine of those accusations were substantiated, including 10 in 2020.
Only four of those 10 were referred to prosecutors for criminal charges, according to the PREA report.
County jails are required to report PREA statistics annually. According to data from Bonneville County, there were three reports of non-consensual sex acts in 2021 and nine reports of sexual harassment by inmates in the jail. None of the reported sex acts were substantiated, but three of the sexual harassment incidents were.
There were also two reports of incidents involving Bonneville County staff, a sexual misconduct report that was unsubstantiated and a sexual harassment report that was unfounded.
In Madison County there were multiple substantiated reports of sexual harassment between 2017 and 2020. Two incidents of sexual assault were substantiated, though reports state one of them was found to be consensual.
The Jefferson County Jail is facing a lawsuit from a former inmate who claims the staff did not properly protect him from sexual assault. His attorneys note that the county has stated it trains staff on PREA standards.
According to the lawsuit, however, the inmate -- who was arrested in November 2019 -- was warned by other inmates that there were rapes occurring in their pod.
The lawsuit states prison staff were alerted of these incidents on Nov. 19, but that no action was taken. The victim reported he was raped by two inmates on Nov. 29.
“The viciousness of the assault on (the plaintiff) resulted in injury to his rectum and a bite mark on his back,” the complaint states. The victim's attorney, John Bulger, also wrote one of the victim's testicles was forced into his abdominal cavity.
“As of this date, his testicle remains in an ascended state and continues to limit his movement due to pain,” Bulger wrote. “Doctors have indicated nothing can be done to rectify the issue.”
The victim states he was sexually assaulted a second time on Nov. 30 and placed in an isolated cell on Dec. 1, a description that matches the treatment Reid said many inmates fear when they report sexual assault. He said he was not medically examined until Dec. 2.
The victim was later moved to Bonneville County Jail, with staff reportedly telling him they could not keep him safe in Jefferson County. Only one of the accused was charged and only with a misdemeanor, due to the fact that the incident was not caught on camera.
The county has denied several of the victim's claims in its response to the lawsuit, including that one of the assailants was placed near the victim after the first assault and that the victim went three days before receiving medical treatment.
The case is in discovery, with mediation set to continue until April 2023.