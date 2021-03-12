A two-hour episode of ABC’s “20/20” about the 1996 Angie Dodge murder case is scheduled to run today starting at 9 p.m.
The episode will include interviews with Carol Dodge, Angie’s mother who worked tirelessly to identify her daughter’s killer, Genetic Genealogist Cece Moore, who identified suspect Brian Dripps through DNA testing, and Christopher Tapp, the man who was found guilty of Angie’s murder until he was exonerated.
Angie was raped and murdered in 1996. Tapp was arrested and convicted for the crime in 1997, but was released in 2017 and exonerated in 2019 after a Judges for Justice review found police fed Tapp information on the case and threatened him with the death penalty if he didn’t confess.
In 2019, Dripps was identified as a suspect after Moore used genetic genealogy to identify his relatives from DNA samples sent to GEDMatch. He was later found to be a match for DNA samples recovered from the scene of the crime. Dripps has pleaded guilty to rape and first-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.