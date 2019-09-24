An Aberdeen man was arrested after he reportedly punched a woman during a barbecue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim's children witnessed Carlos Sandoval punching their mother on Sept. 14.
The assault happened during a barbecue. The victim said Sandoval, 39, became angry and attacked her. She was bleeding from her lip when talking to police.
Sandoval said the victim had hit him first. An officer observed a small bump on his head. He said both of them had been drinking.
Sandoval was charged with domestic battery in the presence of children, punishable with up to 20 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in the Bingham County Courthouse.