On Saturday, June 15, 2019, at approximately 4:48 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash on US93 near milepost 309, north of Salmon, in Lemhi County.
Hannah J. Simmons, 19 of Carmen, ID was driving north on US93 in a 2013 Nissan VRS. Kylie Peets, 20, of Salmon, ID was driving north on US93 in a 2018 Toyota Prius. Robin L. Harjo, 27 of Polson, MT was driving south on US93 in a 2013 Chevy Cruze.
Peets was stopped northbound on US93 waiting for traffic before turning into The Ranch Steak House driveway. Simmons attempted to swerve around Peets striking the rear of his vehicle. Peets vehicle was pushed into the southbound lane where it was struck by Harjo. Harjo's vehicle went off the right shoulder coming to a stop in the parking lot of The Ranch Steak House.
All three drivers were transported via ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.
Simmons and Harjo were wearing seat belts, Peets was not.
The lanes were blocked for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.