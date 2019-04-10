Roads and sidewalks around the Quality Inn and Suites on River Parkway have been closed off since noon.
Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said there is an active situation at the hotel, but did not provide details. The hotel has been evacuated.
Several law enforcement officers were seen near the building including a SWAT team. Ambulances and fire trucks were also at or near the hotel.
Police vehicles are blocking access to Lindsay Boulevard and River Parkway while the situation unfolds.