An Ada County Deputy Prosecutor has been appointed as Madison County's next magistrate judge.
David Hunt will replace Magistrate Judge Mark Rammell on Dec. 31, according to a news release from the Seventh Judicial District.
Hunt has been a deputy prosecutor in Ada County since 2014. He previously worked as a private attorney at Perkins Coie, LLP in Boise and Baker Botts, LLP in Dallas. He graduated from Cornell Law School in 2009.
Magistrate judges are appointed by the Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission led by District Judge Joel Tingey. The appointment lasts 18 months, after which the judge must be reelected for a four-year term by the county in which they are seated.