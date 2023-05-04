New charges have been filed against a Pingree man a week after he was found guilty of lewd conduct with a minor.
The Bingham County Prosecutor's Office charged Hugo Vazquez Gonzalez, 37, with three counts of felony injury to a child.
Gonzalez was found guilty by a jury of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor on April 26 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.
The probable cause affidavit states a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy began investigating Gonzalez in June 2022 after a woman reported he sexually abused her two daughters.
The new charges stem from physical abuse Gonzalez reportedly inflicted on the children in addition to the sexual assaults. A criminal complaint states he reportedly whipped three children with a belt buckle, including one child who was not a victim of the rapes.
One of the victims said Gonzalez had hit her in the past and had slapped her when she told him she wanted her mother. After Gonzalez raped her, he reportedly told the girl that he would kill her cat and hurt her family if she ever told anyone what happened.
The same victim said Gonzalez later repeated the threat to kill her cat when she told him she refused to get into a bed with him. He then reportedly kicked the cat across a room to make his point.
The victim said she took the animal outside to protect it before Gonzalez grabbed her, pulled her into a bedroom and raped her again. Gonzalez had reportedly abused and killed other animals, including shooting a pet dog owned by the children.
A doctor at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello reportedly found scars and injuries on each of the children that appeared to have been left by a belt buckle. Other injuries which did not match a belt buckle were also found, including scars that looked like they had been caused by a razor blade.
Gonzalez raped the victims regularly over several months, according to the affidavit. The victims said in a forensic interview the belt whippings happened when they protested or complained, according to the affidavit. Other times, the victims said Gonzalez would be angry and would whip the children for no apparent reason.
The second rape victim said that when she threatened to report the rapes and abuse, Gonzalez whipped another child as punishment.
The third victim, who was not a victim in the sexual assault case, said Gonzalez had whipped him once for losing a jacket.
Gonzalez was charged with three counts of felony injury to a child, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $200,000, though he may not be eligible for release due to the pending sentencing on the lewd conduct charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 18 in Bingham County Court.
