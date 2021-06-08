It was a hearing 25 years in the making, a moment several of the participants had only imagined until it was real.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Brian Leigh Dripps, 55, to a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Both the prosecution and the defense acknowledged that, due to Dripps' poor health, 20 years was effectively a life sentence and that he would likely die before becoming eligible for parole.
For Angie's family, it was a taste of justice they had been denied for a quarter-century. Two of her brothers, Todd Dodge and Roger Dodge, highlighted how Angie's death had affected their lives for decades. And Carol Dodge, Angie's mother who spent those years fighting for her daughter, made clear that no sentence could repair the damage Dripps inflicted.
"We had to go through 25 years of hell," Carol said. "Whatever you give this man is not enough."
Defense Attorney Elisa Massoth gave a presentation to the court about Dripps' life in an attempt to humanize him and present him as more than the man who raped and killed Angie. She told the judge about how Dripps was adopted at a young age, how he was shy and intimidated when moving to a new school.
Dripps had reached out to his biological father in the hopes of building a relationship, only to be rejected. He followed in his adopted father's footsteps by joining the marines. Massoth emphasized the love and support he received in letters of support from family.
"The Brian Dripps that I know is not capable of what he admitted to," one of those letters said.
Defense Attorney James Archibald also said Dripps had expressed remorse. With his voice shaking, Archibald said Dripps "thought his declining health was God's way of punishing him for what he did to Angie."
Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn countered, however, that Dripps had 23 years to come forward about the murder before he was caught, which she said could have saved the family grief or allowed Christopher Tapp, who was falsely convicted of the murder in 1998, to be released.
Carol Dodge made clear that Dripps' remorse wasn't enough given the damage he had done.
"You have shattered our family," Carol Dodge said to Dripps during her victim impact statement. "You, Brian Dripps, deserve eternal Hell."
In addition to prison time, Dripps was ordered to pay a total of $10,000 in fines.