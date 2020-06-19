An Ammon man who has been charged for embezzling money from his employer has also been the subject of previous complaints regarding his use of funds.
After the Post Register reported Friday that Skyler Dabell, 38, had been charged with grand theft for reported misuse of a company credit card, several people contacted the Post Register to report they had past dealings with Dabell in which he allegedly accepted money for contracting, then failed to pay subcontractors for their work.
Todd Piquet of Rigby filed a lawsuit against Dabell in 2017, according to iCourt Portal. Todd and his father, Vern Piquet, both said they hired Dabell in 2016 to work on each of their houses. Todd claimed Dabell had cost him $85,000 and cost his father $132,000 after they had to pay subcontractors for work Dabell was supposed to pay for.
Tracy Steele alleged a barn she had hired Dabell to build for $30,000 was also left unfinished and said she had subcontractors contacting her asking why they had not been paid. She said it ended up costing her an extra $20,000 to finish construction on the barn. Steele said she reported Dabell to the Madison County prosecutor, but a case was not filed against Dabell.
Two individuals who worked with Dabell, Kyle Taylor and Duwayne Brown, both said they had seen cases where he failed to complete projects and pay subcontractors. Brown claimed he was still owed money for work he performed in 2016 on Piquet's house. All five individuals claim they have heard from others who say Dabell had performed incomplete work.
Todd Piquet's lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice after he settled. Todd said he chose to settle due to the cost of a lawsuit after the loss of his funds.
Randolph Neal, an Idaho Falls attorney who is representing Dabell in his criminal case, pointed to the dismissed lawsuit and the lack of followup on Steele's complaint, saying it showed their claims had already been considered.
"The courts apparently have already spoken and their cases were dismissed and declined, and I think that speaks for itself," Neal said.