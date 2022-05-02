For four years, Allen Hall has maintained hope that his son is alive.
He did not believe his son, Jedediah “Jed” Hall, would end his own life, as he had not shown any signs of being suicidal, and had shown interest in learning how a person stays “off the grid.”
On Sunday the investigation into Jed Hall’s disappearance from January 2018 had a major breakthrough, but not the one his father had hoped for.
Adventures With Purpose, a dive team from Oregon that specializes in looking for evidence from cold cases, found the car Hall was last seen driving in the Snake River. Inside the car were human remains, which law enforcement are working to identify.
“We were totally shocked,” Allen Hall said of learning that the car had been found. He said Adventurers With Purpose reached out to him about searching the river, but that he had been skeptical they would find anything.
Jed Hall was last seen around 6 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2018, when he left his home. His family was skeptical that he had killed himself. Allen Hall is a former Idaho Falls Police Department officer, and he noted people who commit suicide tend to be found relatively quickly.
“Suicidal people have certain tendencies, and Jed didn’t have any of those tendencies,” Allen Hall said Monday.
In the face of the discovery of the car his son drove the day of his disappearance, Allen now says he believes Jed is dead.
The remains found in the car will have to be examined to confirm if they belong to Jed or not. Allen said police have Jed’s dental records to compare to the body.
Allen said, however, that he expects the remains to be his son.
“I don’t think (Jed) grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen said.
Jed Hall’s disappearance has been an ongoing mystery for the Idaho Falls Police Department. His family believed he was running away, due to a journal found outside the house that listed survival supplies and included plans to disguise himself.
In 2020, a private investigator hired by the Hall family uncovered new leads, including that Hall had been planning to disappear for months, telling friends he planned to run to Canada, and that he may have been involved in several crimes.
James Michael Terry of Gulf Coast Investigative Solutions shared security footage he uncovered of the car Jed had driven. Jed is seen in the video breaking into American Heritage Charter School, going to a student’s locker and leaving something inside, which Terry said was $1,000 in cash for a student he had a crush on.
Terry also said he found notes indicating Jed intended to kill a relative of a classmate he believed had sexually abused that classmate.
“He raped and has in essence tortured (her) all her life,” Jed wrote in a notebook. “I know she will never get better until he is no longer around. She might hate me for doing it, but I want to help her no matter what.”
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the investigation into the car may take weeks.
Clements said dive teams have searched the river before, including in the area where the car was found, but she said she did not know if divers had checked the exact spot.
“We are certainly grateful to the team from Adventures With Purpose for their assistance,” Clements said in a text message. “The investigation is still not complete, but this is obviously a major step forward.”
Beyond identifying the remains, police also will have to investigate how the car came to be in the river before making a determination as to whether the person whose remains were discovered inside it died by suicide.