Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean will not see out the end of her term.
Tammie Whyte, trial court administrator for the 7th Judicial District of Idaho, confirmed that Bean will be working for her as deputy trial court administrator.
The Idaho Legislature created a deputy trial court administrator role for all judicial districts during the 2022 session.
“Alayne Bean was chosen for that position in the Seventh Judicial District from among a number of highly qualified candidates,” Whyte wrote in an email to the Post Register. “As Deputy Trial Court Administrator she will assist in the performance of a number of executive, administrative, and management functions for the Seventh Judicial District, under the supervision of the Administrative District Judge and the Trial Court Administrator.”
According to the Idaho Supreme Court, the job involves assigning and balancing the caseload of judges in the district, introducing new technology to the court process, coordinating court services, among other duties.
The shift in roles comes after Bean lost her Republican primary election campaign against Randy Neal. If Neal, who is running unopposed, wins the general election in November, he will take over as prosecutor in January.
The shift comes after the Post Register reported on mass resignations in the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. Nearly every attorney in the office is expected to leave, many of them seeking new work due to the uncertainty of whether they would have a job when Neal takes over as prosecutor.
The staffing exodus led Bean to ask police to reduce arrests with the intent that cases could be prosecuted at a later time, to reduce the workload on the remaining attorneys, a solution rejected by law enforcement.
Bean had replaced her predecessor, Daniel Clark, on an interim basis after he was appointed as the magistrate judge in Jefferson County.
Whyte did not give an exact date for when Bean would leave the prosecutor’s office, only writing, “We are hoping to have Alayne join the office very soon.”
”I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve not just the people whose lives are touched by the court system in Bonneville County, but all of the individuals that are in the Seventh Judicial District of the State of Idaho,” Bean said in a statement to the Post Register.
The Bonneville County Commissioners will be in charge of appointing Bean’s replacement, who would hold the job until the new term begins in January.
