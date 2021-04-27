An Ammon man was arrested Monday after he admitted to Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that he had choked a woman.
Alfonso Hernandez-Hernandez, 25, said he choked the victim after the two had an argument. The victim called Bonneville County Dispatch at around 6:56 p.m.
The victim was waiting outside when deputies arrived. The probable cause affidavit states deputies observed red marks on her chest and neck, with dark bruising on the left side of her neck.
The victim said Hernandez-Hernandez was intoxicated when he came home. She said that after an argument, he grabbed her neck and forced her onto a couch. The victim said she attempted to yell to her neighbors for help, but could only squeak with Hernandez-Hernandez choking her. The victim said a child was present during the incident.
The affidavit states the victim was recording the altercation on her phone. She said Hernandez-Hernandez realized this, took her phone and destroyed it. The victim said she was initially unable to call 911 because of the damage to her phone.
The victim told deputies Hernandez-Hernandez then calmed down, giving her his own phone so she could call the police.
Hernandez-Hernandez admitted to choking the victim and forcing her onto the couch, but told deputies he did so after the victim punched him in the face. He admitted to destroying the victim's phone, but said it was out of anger at her, and not to destroy evidence or stop her from contacting law enforcement.
The affidavit states deputies observed a mark under his eye, though the author stated it appeared to be from a scratch, rather than be from a punch.
Hernandez-Hernandez was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with intentional destruction of a telecommunication line, a misdemeanor.