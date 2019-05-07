An Ammon man was arraigned Monday after a young girl reported he sexually abused her multiple times.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Jacob Clifford Johnson, 32, forced her to perform sex acts and raped her over a two-month period in 2016. The victim was 8 years old at the time.
The victim reported the abuse to her mother two years ago. The mother confronted Johnson, who said the victim must have been dreaming. The victim told detectives she saw that the allegation upset her mother and told her it must have been a dream.
Both the victim's mother and grandmother reported changes in the victim's behavior around the time of the abuse, including that she was more easily angered. Both said the victim began obsessively washing her hands.
According to the mother, she became concerned in December after Johnson made a comment about her daughter to her. The mother asked Johnson if he ever sexually abused her daughter, and said he wouldn't answer. She asked her daughter again if it had been a dream, and the victim said it wasn't.
During an interview with police, Johnson denied the accusation and denied making a comment to the victim's mother. He refused to take a polygraph examination.
Johnson was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $20,000. A no-contact order has been issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 17 in Bonneville County Courthouse.