An Ammon man has been arrested after he reportedly had sex with an underage girl.
Ian Lynn Brown, 27, admitted to the sexual contact after an interrogation by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Brown told the detective he walked five miles while under house arrest to meet with the 15-year-old victim in Idaho Falls. Court records show he was on parole for felony forgery.
The interaction was discovered by Brown's parole officer. When the officer checked Brown's phone, he discovered sexual text messages between Brown and the victim.
Law enforcement interviewed the victim who initially denied any sexual contact, but then said they had met up for sex. She underwent a sexual assault examination at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Neither Brown or the victim described the sex as forced. Under Idaho law, sexual contact between a minor and an adult more than three years older than the victim is a crime by the adult and can be charged as rape or a sex crime against children.
The detective scheduled a forensic examination with the victim. However, the victim and her mother did not appear for the appointment and did not respond to phone calls or text messages from the detective.
Brown first denied having sex with the victim, saying he had just gone to meet with her. After an interview, he admitted to having sex with the victim.
Brown was charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. If convicted, Brown will be required to register as a sex offender.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.