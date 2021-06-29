An Ammon man was arrested Monday after he was reportedly seen starting a fire near a house’s gas line.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Steven Judy, 45, had argued with the homeowner earlier in the day. The homeowner told police Judy threatened to shoot him in the head with a crossbow.
An hour after making the threat, the victim reportedly heard Judy outside his house. He said he believed Judy was there to follow through on his threat.
The victim sneaked outside and found Judy near a doghouse in the yard. Judy reportedly did not notice the victim, who said he hid behind a propane tank.
According to the affidavit, a fire started near where Judy had been standing. Judy then got in his car and left.
The victim put out the fire and reported what had happened to police. According to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell, deputies who responded determined the fire had started in the doghouse and found evidence of burning on the side of the house. The fire was reportedly near a gas line to the house.
A deputy located Judy and performed a traffic stop. Judy was reportedly intoxicated and admitted to having had four to six drinks. A crossbow was found in the car.
Judy said he may have threatened the victim, but told deputies those threats were “something they say to each other all the time.” He denied having any knowledge of the fire.
Judy was charged with second-degree arson, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 13 in Bonneville County Court.