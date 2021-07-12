An Ammon man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her.
The victim called 911 and told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Russell Marolf, 35, attacked her when she stopped him from assaulting her daughter.
The victim said Marolf put his hands around her throat when she intervened and told her he was going to kill her.
Deputies went to Marolf’s residence and he answered the door. They placed him in handcuffs, citing statements from the victim that he would be violent with law enforcement and that he kept guns in the residence. They later found a rifle near the house entrance where Marolf had been standing.
Marolf told deputies an argument started because the victim was calling him names. He said he punched several holes in the walls but denied hurting or threatening the victim.
The victim told deputies the rifle had been downstairs when she left and suggested Marolf had moved it to the entrance after she left. Deputies observed and photographed red marks that were visible around the victim’s neck.
Attempted strangulation is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 23 in Bonneville County Court.