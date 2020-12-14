An Ammon man was arrested Friday after he reportedly threatened a neighbor with a gun.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Joseph David Vazquez, 37, was arguing with a group of people removing items from an apartment when he reportedly pointed a gun at one of the individuals and threatened to shoot them.
Vazquez reportedly returned to his apartment. Deputies arrived and asked him about the confrontation. He denied being involved and would not give a straight answer about whether he had a gun in his possession.
Another resident in the apartment told deputies Vazquez had placed the gun in a bag near his belongings. Deputies found the loaded 9mm gun.
Vazquez then admitted to confronting the victims but claimed he only showed them the gun and did not point it at them. He attempted to pull away from deputies when they told him he was under arrest. He was detained after a brief struggle.
Vazquez was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Vazquez and the victim. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Bonneville District Court.