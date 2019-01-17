An Ammon man was arrested Jan. 6 after he reportedly threatened a couple with a knife.
The victims told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy they had been living with Mikal Martin, 54, since before Christmas. The couple had made an arrangement with Martin that they could stay if they helped clean the house, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One of the victims, the wife, said Martin had been physically abusive with them, and had made threats with the knife before.
On Jan. 6 the wife was discussing living arrangements and finances with Martin when he told them both to leave the house within 30 minutes. The husband reported Martin chased his wife into their room while they were packing and threatened to kill her. The husband said he stepped in between them while his wife went outside.
The wife said she was forced out of the house without shoes. Her husband was trying find her shoes in the house when Martin reportedly chased him with a knife.
Martin confirmed he had told the couple to leave, but denied threatening them with a knife. The deputy wrote that Martin became agitated when he asked about the living arrangements and the knife. He then told the deputy to speak to his lawyer.
Martin was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Courthouse.