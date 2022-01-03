An Ammon man remained in the Bonneville County Jail on Monday afternoon after he was arrested on New Year's Eve on a charge of felony driving under the influence, his fourth DUI since 2016.
A witness contacted emergency dispatch at 9:25 p.m. Friday after seeing a vehicle drive off the road and into a yard at the intersection of Neil Drive and East Sunnyside Road, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said. The witness told deputies the driver appeared to be severely intoxicated and was trying to get his vehicle unstuck from the snow.
Responding deputies identified the driver as 59-year-old Lance L. Kelsey. Kelsey told deputies he had been drinking earlier in the day and that he was on his way to a friend’s house when he slid off the road, the release said. Deputies attempted to have Kelsey perform field sobriety tests, however he fell to the ground several times and could not physically hold himself up, the release said.
Deputies then had to carry Kelsey to a patrol car where he could sit while they administered a Breathalyzer test, the results of which showed Kelsey’s blood alcohol level to be more than four times the legal limit, the release said.
Kelsey was placed under arrest and, after being checked at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, was transported to jail. A check of Kelsey’s criminal history showed at least three prior convictions for DUI since 2016. He was booked into jail for felony DUI and misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol.
Felony driving under the influence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.