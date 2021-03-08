An Ammon man wanted for check forgery was arrested with a check for $11,000 in his pocket Friday.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded after a witness reported seeing Tyler Buchmiller, 29, at a local grocery store. There was a warrant for Buchmiller's arrest from November after he was accused of forging checks, claiming they were written to him by a family member.
Police located Buchmiller at the store. He reportedly attempted to run when approached by police, but stopped when more officers arrived on scene. He had nine checks on him of various amounts, ranging in value from a single dollar to $1,575 from multiple people's accounts. The checks had a combined value of $6,978.74.
Deputies at the Bonneville County Jail found the 10th check for $11,000 in Buchmiller's pocket. They also found two debit cards, two driver's licenses, a Social Security card and two insurance cards that did not belong to him.
Police made contact with one of the victims who said her wallet had been stolen, including her license, Social Security card and insurance card. She said the items had been in her wallet, which she said was stolen from her house in Pocatello in December. She said she saw two men at her house when it went missing but told the officer she had not reported the theft to police.
Officers were unable to reach the owner of the other items found on Buchmiller.
The $11,000 check was not made out Buchmiller but to a woman living in Idaho Falls. Police attempted to contact her but did not receive a response.
Buchmiller has been charged with five counts of grand theft, each punishable with up to 14 years in prison each. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 19 in Bonneville District Court.