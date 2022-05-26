An Ammon man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly chased a man with a knife and hit him multiple times.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that he had an argument with Nickolas Hansen, 25, and that Hansen began chasing him with the knife. Hansen reportedly chased the victim through the street, yelling that he was going to kill the victim.
The victim said he escaped, then later returned to their residence and found thatHansen had put the knife inside a car. The victim took the weapon as evidence and called 911.
The victim told a deputy that Hansen had deleted home security footage of the knife attack. He showed the deputy footage from days before in which Hansen is seen holding the victim to the ground and punching him seven times.
A probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence a day before, in an incident in which Hansen reportedly struck the victim with a hammer.
Hansen was reportedly intoxicated during the incident, with the victim showing deputies several empty bottles on the property Hansen had drunk that day. Deputies reportedly struggled to understand Hansen during questioning, according to a news release, due to his intoxication. He reportedly first admitted to having a knife, then denied it.
Hansen was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. He was released to pretrial supervision after his arraignment Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 in Bonneville County Court.