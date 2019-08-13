An Ammon man was arrested Monday after he brought a child to a pediatric center with severe injuries.
Stanley Gage Scruggs, 24, brought his 3-month-old son to Idaho Falls Pediatrics on Friday afternoon after the infant had been vomiting for two weeks, according to a probable cause affidavit.
According to the report, Scruggs had brought the baby in twice before for vomiting and a lump on his head. Scruggs told doctors the baby had a seizure Friday morning.
The infant was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Doctors noted the baby was not tracking movement with his eyes and had swelling on his forehead.
Doctors diagnosed the injury as "non-accidental" using a CT scan. The scan showed the victim was bleeding on his brain. The doctor said it was a case of shaken baby syndrome.
A GoFundMe page set up to assist the baby's family with hospital bills said he has since been moved to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. The victim's mother wrote on the page that her son suffered a fractured skull, a broken ankle, that he had spinal fluid in his brain and significant damage to the left side of his brain.
Scruggs told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy he had shaken the baby's arms three weeks prior but denied shaking his body or head. He said he started receiving counseling when the baby was born to help him control his anger and not abuse the child.
Several family members told the deputy they had noticed the baby wasn't well but had not suspected Scruggs of abuse.
The victim's mother told the deputy she came home Thursday night to find Scruggs passed out with a beer in his hand and the baby screaming in another room. The next morning the mother noticed the baby was shaking and appeared to be having a seizure.
The mother said Scruggs was quick to anger when the baby cried at night. She described an incident in which she discovered a bruise on the baby. Scruggs first told her it was caused by a dog jumping on the baby, then said he had dropped his phone on the infant while texting.
After the baby was transferred, the mother confronted Scruggs about the baby's injuries. In text messages, Scruggs told the mother he "shook him" and that "his head hit the back of the couch."
"I didn't throw him at all!!" Scruggs wrote in the text. "I shook him and when I did I twisted his body as part of the shaking and smack went his head!!
"I know I hurt our baby! I lost control of my temper and I did this to him!!"
Scruggs was charged with felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bail was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Bonneville County Courthouse. The GoFundMe page is available at https://tinyurl.com/y55zaqdc.