An Ammon man who was reportedly involved in trafficking several pounds of drugs has been arrested.
Michael Fortney, 42, was reportedly in a car with Wendy Lively, 49, when she was arrested during a traffic stop in October.
Lively was arrested Oct. 3 after Idaho State Police found 30 pounds of marijuana, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 90 grams of fentanyl, 85 grams of cocaine and 80 grams of heroin. Detectives learned she was traveling to California to pick up a supply of drugs to bring back to Idaho.
Fortney was arrested that day, but was released the next day without charges. He continued to be the subject of an investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Fortney's phone was seized under a search warrant. The probable cause affidavit states law enforcement were able to unlock the phone in December and found several text messages indicating Fortney knew Lively was transporting drugs and was assisting her.
Photos were found on Fortney and Lively's phones of a marijuana grow area on Oct. 2. Some of the photos depicted Fortney in the area the plants were being grown. He was reportedly wearing the same clothes he had when he was arrested on Oct. 3.
In text messages on Lively's phone, she discussed arrangements for her and Fortney to transport the drugs, including one message to a man saying she would sell the marijuana for $600 a pound. In another message, she tells a person that she owes $8,000 to someone who she claims will kill her if she doesn't pay.
Fortney was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life, trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin (15 years to life), trafficking 25 pounds or more of marijuana (five to 15 years) and trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine (three years to life).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Bonneville County Court. Lively has a status conference scheduled for 9 a.m. March 7.