An Ammon man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shoved a man to the groundoutside a bar in August, leading to his hospitalization.
Micah Danner, 31, reportedly admitted to shoving the victim in a Facebook message to the victim's wife.
"Micah stated he had been the person who pushed (the victim), but never meant to harm him," an Idaho Falls Police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The victim's wife received the message after she posted asking if anyone knew what had happened at the bar the night before. She told police she also received a message from a woman who said she witnessed the fight and recorded it on video.
An officer spoke to the witness and watched the video, which showed Danner shoving the victim once. The victim remained on the ground after falling.
The witness said she had medical training and assisted a bouncer who had come out to check on the victim. They called 911 and paramedics took the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The victim was put in the intensive care unit. According to the affidavit, the victim had a "brain bleed," a cut on his head and bruises on his left arm. He told police he had been drinking before arriving at the bar and could not remember what happened or how he came to be in the hospital.
A case against Danner was filed in September and he made his initial appearance in court Thursday.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Danner and the victim. He was released on pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 9 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.