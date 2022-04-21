The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Ammon on Wednesday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his neighbor.
According to a news release, Kaleb Jephson, 19, was knocking on several doors at an apartment complex on Curlew Drive before 2 p.m. Witnesses reported he had what appeared to be a pistol in his hand and that he was "waving it around."
One of the residents at the apartment complex said Jephson kicked his door and accused him of stealing a cellphone. When the resident answered the door, Jephson reportedly was pointing a gun at him.
Jephson reportedly returned to his own apartment, then left. He was later arrested at a store parking lot.
Jephson told police he had gone outside to pick up a phone that was to be delivered to him. He said a neighbor confronted him on the stairs and tried to stop him from leaving the apartment complex, saying “you’re not getting by because you have a gun.”
The victim told deputies he tried to keep Jephson there until law enforcement arrived, but Jephson jumped over a stair rail and fled on foot, the release said.
Jephson initially denied that he had a gun, but later admitted to deputies he had two BB guns that looked like real guns. The BB guns were taken by deputies from Jephson's apartment.
Deputies booked Jephson for aggravated assault. No case had been filed against him as of Thursday.