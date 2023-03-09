An Ammon man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly tried to grab a deputy’s gun while they were at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Jacob Martin, 20, had gone to the hospital after a previous violent outbreak at Rehabilitative Health Services, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Martin twice told deputies he wanted to be taken to jail, including right before he tried to grab the deputy’s weapon from its holster.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office first responded to Rehabilitative Health Services around 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports Martin had assaulted two doctors.
One of the staff was holding Martin down when law enforcement arrived. The staff told the deputy Martin had become upset after a doctor asked him what medications he was on.
Martin reportedly attacked the doctor, hitting her in the head with a computer, then punching and slapping her in the face multiple times. He was taken into a separate room where he broke a computer and other objects. The doctor told the deputy she did not want Martin to be charged for the attack.
The staff and deputy discussed taking Martin to another facility. They decided Martin’s mother would take him to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for an evaluation and the deputy would follow along.
At the hospital, Martin reportedly threw benches and chairs in the waiting room with others patients present and acted aggressively toward staff. A nurse told the deputy they did not want Martin in the emergency room out of concern for staff and patient safety.
The affidavit states Martin calmed down and said he wanted to go to jail. He reportedly demanded the deputy’s gun, then grabbed it and tried to pull it from its holster.
The deputy restrained and handcuffed Martin.
Martin was charged with assault or battery by attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 21 in Bonneville County Court.
