Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
Getty Images

An Ammon man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly tried to grab a deputy’s gun while they were at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

Jacob Martin, 20, had gone to the hospital after a previous violent outbreak at Rehabilitative Health Services, according to the probable cause affidavit.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.