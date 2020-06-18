An Ammon man has been charged after he reportedly embezzled more than $30,000 from a local construction company.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Skyler Dabell reportedly used a company credit card for personal purchases. The misuse was discovered after he used company funds to pay a former coworker for a job unconnected to the company.
Jared Turner, the co-owner of Construction Solutions Company, told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he discovered Dabell had paid the coworker $1,236. The credit card company flagged the payment as suspicious and notified the construction company.
Turner checked the credit card account and discovered several other payments, including for an oil change, a car battery and a car wash. Turner told deputies he checked receipts for the payments and reports Dabell had filled out on the credit card's use, and found several transactions Dabell had not reported to the company, dating back to when Dabell started working for the company. The report did not say how long Dabell had been employed.
The man Dabell attempted to pay told deputies the payment was for a job unrelated to the construction company. He shared several text messages in which Dabell discussed the payment.
Dabell admitted to making the purchases when deputies contacted him. He said the company had given him permission to use the credit card for personal use, as compensation for an insurance stipend and bonuses he did not receive.
Dabell said the money paid to his former coworker was for a company job, not personal use. He said he had been given permission by the company's office controller to make the payment, as well as to use the company card for personal expenses.
The deputy who wrote the affidavit made note that Dabell offered to pay the company back several times during the interview.
The company's office controller denied that he had given Dabell permission to use company funds for personal use, and said he only learned of the $1,236 payment after it was made.
Dabell was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but later quashed, and a summons was issued instead.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 30 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.