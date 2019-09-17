An Ammon man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly kicked a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy in the groin while being arrested.
Sylver Cloud Gonzalez, 27, was charged with assault or battery on certain personnel. He also was charged with misdemeanors for resisting arrest and violating a no-contact order.
Deputies were called to the Ammon home of a woman who was the reported victim in a previous case of misdemeanor battery in which Gonzalez was the reported assailant, and the woman had a no-contact order against him. His wallet was found in her backyard, and she gave deputies permission to enter and arrest him.
The woman arrived while deputies were investigating and was not sure who had let Gonzalez into the house. She told them her children also were inside the house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gonzalez was cooperative at first and surrendered. But while being taken to a patrol car, he began struggling against deputies and attempted to break free. Deputies forced Gonzalez to the ground and ordered him to stop while he cursed at them. The report states he attempted to kick, bite and head-butt law enforcement.
Gonzalez banged his head on the cage inside the patrol vehicle, injuring himself. On Gonzalez's request, the deputies provided him a pill from his prescription meant to calm him down.
The deputies worried Gonzalez would kick out the patrol car's window and called another deputy to the scene with a car equipped to restrain a suspect's legs. While attempting to move Gonzalez, however, he kicked the deputy in the groin. Deputies were able to restrain him and transport him to the Bonneville County Jail.
Assault or battery on certain personnel is punishable with up to five years in prison. Resisting arrest and violating a no-contact order are both punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.