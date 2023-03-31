Daniel Gneiting

Gneiting

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Ammon man was arrested March 25 after a woman told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he tried to choke her. 

Deputies responded to the home of Daniel Gneiting Jr., 20, after receiving a report that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and that Gneiting was trying to force his way inside. 


