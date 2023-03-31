An Ammon man was arrested March 25 after a woman told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he tried to choke her.
Deputies responded to the home of Daniel Gneiting Jr., 20, after receiving a report that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and that Gneiting was trying to force his way inside.
The victim spoke to the deputies when they arrived, and they reportedly saw red marks on her neck which appeared to have been caused by a person's hand, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The victim told a deputy she had been arguing with Gneiting about something she had seen on his phone. She said Gneiting got on top of her on the bed and choked her by using his hand to press down on her neck, rather than squeezing.
Gneiting reportedly told the victim to "calm down" and said he was not going to hurt her, according to the victim's statements in the affidavit. The victim said she scratched at Gneiting to get him to stop choking her.
Deputies spoke to Gneiting, who was reportedly intoxicated and had slurred speech. He denied that any altercation happened between him and the victim. The deputy wrote that scratch marks were visible on Gneiting, consistent with the victim's explanation of events.
Gneiting said the marks were caused when he accidentally scratched himself while trying to enter the bathroom.
Gneiting was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond and on the condition that he report to pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Bonneville County Court.
