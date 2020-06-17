An Ammon man who reportedly crashed into another driver and left his injured grandmother at the side of the road has been arrested.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Taylor William Starnes, 26, reportedly drove into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East 17th Street and South 25th East on June 10 just before 11 p.m.
The driver of the car that was hit said he had been in the outside turn lane on 17th Street, turning north on 25th. He said Starnes ran the light and hit him.
Starnes was driving a 2010 GM Sierra, while the other driver was in a 2000 GM Sonoma. Both trucks were severely damaged in the crash and had to be towed.
Starnes' grandmother was a passenger with him during the crash. When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, Starnes had reportedly fled the scene on foot.
The grandmother said Starnes had been driving when the crash happened. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The affidavit states she had several injuries to her knees and ankles, and that she was upset her grandson had left her at the crash site.
The police department later followed up with the grandmother, who reported she did not have any broken bones, but had sprains in her knees and ankles. She said that she had returned home to find Starnes asleep. The grandmother gave police permission to enter her property to arrest him.
Starnes denied that he had been driving that night, saying he had been at home at the time of the accident.
Starnes was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, punishable with up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. He was released to pretrial services after his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.