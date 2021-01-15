The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Salvador Silerio, of Ammon, after a woman told deputies he had hit her until she passed out.
According to court records, the incident was reported in December 2019. A case was filed against Silerio in June, but the case was on hold during proceedings in a Jefferson County criminal case.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim had been out drinking with friends into the early morning when she came home to find Silerio had also been drinking and passed out.
The victim found a friend of Silerio's in the house and told him to leave. She then woke Silerio up to ask him who the man was. An argument ensued, and Silerio reportedly shoved the victim and hit her multiple times. He then reportedly dragged her into the hallway by her ankles and began kicking her in the chest and punching her in the head. The victim said Silerio yelled insults at her and told her she "made him do this."
The victim said she blacked out briefly before waking up and heard Silerio talking to the man she had found in the house. After the man left, Silerio reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck, pulled her into the bedroom and hit her 6-7 times in the head. She said she blacked out a second time for 30-45 minutes.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim was reluctant to have Silerio charged, saying she was reporting the incident to apply for a civil protection order. A family member told a deputy she feared the victim would be killed if she did not get away from Silerio. The Sheriff's Office offered to have a deputy assist her if she needed to retrieve belongings from the property.
The deputy observed multiple injuries on the victim, including bruising on her leg, swelling on her face and cheek, and scratch marks and dry blood around her left ear where an earring appeared to have been torn out.
The sheriff's office contacted Silerio, who said he could not remember what had happened that night because he had been intoxicated. Court records state he was under federal probation at the time of the incident for a unlawful weapon possession charge.
Silerio was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Bonneville District Court.