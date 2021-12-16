An Ammon man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to police that he took a 14-year-old girl to a motel and raped her.
The probable cause affidavit states Francisco Roman Mencias, 32, was seen in security footage picking the victim up from a gas station, then entering the motel room with her on Dec. 11.
The victim said Mencias also forced her to take methamphetamine.
An Idaho Falls Police Department detective confirmed the man seen picking the victim up was the same man who went to the motel based on the clothes he was seen wearing in both video recordings. Both the victim and the motel’s records identified Mencias as the man seen at the motel.
A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy later located Mencias driving and performed a traffic stop. He was taken to the Idaho Falls Police Department where he reportedly agreed to be interviewed by police. He allowed police to search his car and home, where they found the clothes he was seen wearing in the security footage.
Mencias admitted to having sex with the victim, saying he also had sex with her at his residence. He said they had also used methamphetamine, though the affidavit does not state whether he said the victim used the drug willingly or if he forced her.
Under Idaho law a minor is unable to legally consent to sex with an adult more than three years older, and any sex act is a crime by the adult.
Mencias was charged with rape of a minor, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was also charged with felony injury of a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in Bonneville County Court.