An Ammon man who is facing stalking charges has been arrested after he reportedly attempted to intimidate the victim over Facebook.
Corey Ray Kent, 28, was twice arrested and charged with first-degree stalking charges in 2019.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kent made a post on Facebook that appeared to be directed at the victim on June 26.
“We are going to trial so that me and everyone I can get to show up can see you on the witness stand,” Kent wrote in the post. “Maybe then we’ll know who the (expletive) you really are and how your loyalties and word don’t mean (expletive).”
Kent posted another message June 27 that appeared to be directed at the victim.
“I hope you get what you got coming at the worst possible time,” Kent wrote.
Kent has two no-contact orders between himself and the victim in connection to his two stalking cases. The victim also had a civil protection order that was filed. The first stalking case was filed after Kent violated that order.
Other messages on Kent’s Facebook account chastise the victim for getting a civil protection order. On Sunday he made a post directed at the victim for canceling visitation with their child.
Kent was arrested in August after a standoff with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. A SWAT team entered his residence after he refused to surrender or speak with law enforcement.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kent sent multiple messages indicating he could see the victim and her child.
In October and November the victim received multiple threatening messages from various phones threatening to kill her and her family. An investigation found some of the numbers originated from Kent’s IP address. The second stalking charge was filed after the investigation.
Intimidating a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison. Kent’s bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 28 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.