An Ammon man who has been missing for a month was found dead Wednesday morning.
Arthur Pupedis, 70, was first reported missing March 1 after he left an assisted living facility, indicating he would return on March 5. A search has been underway since he failed to appear.
Pupedis was found under a tree near the intersection of Curlew and Chasewood drives, near the assisted living facility where he lived. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell said in a news release that search parties had checked the area when Pupedis was reported missing, but that it had been covered in snow at the time.
Lovell said the shrubbery and branches around the tree were thick enough to make it difficult to see if anyone was underneath. He said it appeared Pupedis took his own life, and that he chose the location to hide himself.
According to the news release, maintenance employees on the property called law enforcement to report they had found a man sleeping underneath a tree. Deputies identified him as Pupedis. He was wearing the same clothing he was seen wearing when he left the facility on March 1.