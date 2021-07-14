An Ammon man was arrested Tuesday evening after he reportedly threatened other residents at an assisted living group home.
The 911 caller reported that Cricelio Arteaga, 21, was using anything he could find as a weapon.
The employee managing the group home was evacuating the residents after Arteaga found a knife. Most of the residents were evacuated, but the employee informed Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that one man was still asleep in the residence and that they could not reach him safely.
Deputies observed Arteaga through a window and saw him with a knife. He reportedly ignored commands from law enforcement. At one point he opened the front door, then closed it.
The probable cause affidavit states deputies were concerned Arteaga would use the knife on the sleeping resident. They fired a beanbag shotgun round at him, then entered the residence and used a Taser to incapacitate him.
The employee who had evacuated the residents was injured, telling law enforcement that Arteaga punched her in the face and hit her in the back of the neck with a metal broom handle. The affidavit states she had dried blood from her nose and swelling on the back of her neck.
Arteaga was previously arrested in August after he reportedly attacked another employee who confronted him about taking food from another resident. He was charged with aggravated battery in the case, and competency evaluations were ordered in the case.
Arteaga was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.