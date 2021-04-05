An Ammon man who reportedly choked a woman with a civil protection order against him was arrested Sunday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Travis Wheeler, 38, entered the victim's home and demanded to see their shared child and that she give him a government stimulus check.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that she told Wheeler she was calling the police. He reportedly responded by throwing the victim to the ground. She said Wheeler sat on top of her and pushed her arm around her neck until she struggled to breathe. The victim said she tried to call for help but was unable to yell.
The victim said Wheeler left and that she recorded him pulling out of her driveway. She said he hit her car while leaving. In the affidavit, the responding deputy who watched the recording wrote that it appeared the driver hit the victim's car on purpose.
Another deputy located and stopped Wheeler near the intersection of 17th Street and 25th East. Wheeler admitted to going to the victim's residence, claiming she had violated the civil protection order by coming to his residence on the previous day. The affidavit states the order prevents Wheeler from contacting the victim but does not forbid the victim from contacting him.
Wheeler admitted to throwing the victim to the ground but denied choking her. He said he hit the victim's car with his own vehicle on accident when the brakes failed.
Deputies observed multiple injuries on the victim, including bruising on her lower jaw and back, and an unspecified injury on her arm. The victim said the bruises were from a separate incident with Wheeler that happened in Jefferson County.
According to the affidavit, deputies had responded to the home several times before. It states deputies had suspected Wheeler had abused the victim, but the victim would not speak to law enforcement. On Sunday, the victim told deputies there had been prior abuse by Wheeler.
Wheeler was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with violation of a protection order, malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
A no-contact order was issued between Wheeler and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 16 in Bonneville District Court.