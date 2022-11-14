An Ammon man has been arrested and charged with rape after he reportedly had sex with a teen girl.
The victim’s parents told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that they first discovered sexual messages from Coltin Hawley, 20, three years ago. The parents said they told Hawley and their daughter to stop contact. They said Hawley had continued to contact the victim, and that they had told him to stop multiple times over the years.
The parents later learned in June that Hawley had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. After seeing sexual messages on the victim’s phone, they said they used the phone to reply back to Hawley that they were reporting him to the police.
Hawley reportedly responded to them in a text message apologizing for ignoring their request to stop contacting their daughter. He then reportedly threatened to harm himself, and offered to allow them to hurt him instead of calling the police.
The victim first denied there was any sexual contact between her and Hawley, but later admitted to police they had sex. She denied that she was forced into sex by Hawley.
Under Idaho law, minors cannot consent to sex and sexual contact between an adult and a minor is a crime by the adult, unless the two are less than three years apart in age.
Hawley first denied that he had raped the victim, claiming the victim only said he did because her parents kept asking. He admitted later in the interview that the two had sex and that the rapes began about a year prior.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence.
A no-contact order was issued between Hawley and the victim, and his bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in Bonneville County Court.
