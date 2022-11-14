Coltin Hawley

Hawley

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Ammon man has been arrested and charged with rape after he reportedly had sex with a teen girl.

The victim’s parents told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy that they first discovered sexual messages from Coltin Hawley, 20, three years ago. The parents said they told Hawley and their daughter to stop contact. They said Hawley had continued to contact the victim, and that they had told him to stop multiple times over the years.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.