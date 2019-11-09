An Ammon man has been arrested after he turned himself in for sexually abusing a child.
John David Peterson, 40, called Child Protective Services on Oct. 9 and admitted to having sexually abused a girl who was 12 years old at the time.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Peterson told Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy he had groped the victim multiple times. The deputy also interviewed the victim, who said Peterson would grab her inappropriately and try to get her alone with him.
Peterson said he continued to harass and grope the child over a three-year period. He told police he was turning himself in because the abuse had “gone too far.”
Peterson was charged with sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.