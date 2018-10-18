In 2008 the city of Ammon did an evaluation to see if it would be worth the cost of setting up its own local police department. The city contracts with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for local law enforcement, which is based in Idaho Falls and at the time had no local office.
The city found, however, that the cost of setting up a police department would leave it with a large financial cost and minimal annual savings. Constructing a building for the department would be particularly expensive.
A second study performed in 2017 found similar results, estimating the city would need to spend more than $3 million or more to start its own department, more than twice what it pays to contract with the county.
“For many, many years we considered it, but it was too cost prohibitive,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said.
Ammon found it was more affordable to continue contracting with the sheriff’s office than to create its own police department, and that the quality of law enforcement would be the same.
Ammon spends more than $1.4 million each year on its contract with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The contract, re-signed during the City Council’s Sept. 20 meeting, lays out that the sheriff’s office is the city’s primary law enforcement.
There are 10 Idaho cities with populations between 9,000 and 20,000, and Ammon is one of five that contracts with its sheriff’s office for law enforcement coverage. Two of the five are in Ada County. Hayden in Kootenai County is approximately the same size as Ammon; it spent $285,853 on its law enforcement contract with the county in 2018. Kuna, which has about 5,000 more people than Ammon, spent about $1.9 million contracting with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, according to Kuna Melba News.
As the county law enforcement, the sheriff’s office has jurisdiction in Ammon, but the contract allows the office to coordinate with the city to provide resources and inform the council of what incidents deputies are responding to. Sheriff’s office representatives meet with the City Council monthly to discuss incidents they responded to in Ammon and any issues of concern.
The sheriff’s office has a team assigned to the Ammon beat that consists of seven deputies, two detectives and a sergeant. Three deputies are on patrol at most times, with the sergeant available if necessary. The team handles law enforcement outside of animal control and enforcing parking ordinances. Coletti said a city employee manages animal and parking enforcement.
Sgt. Nathan Bennion supervises the seven deputies who patrol the city. He said the relationship allows the city to use the full resources of the sheriff’s office for major incidents. Bennion used the example of homicide investigations, such as the murder of Lisa Stukey by Jameion Hernandez. A smaller city police force would be limited to the resources available in the city’s budget.
“I think it’s a very mutually beneficial relationship,” Bennion said.
Bennion said Ammon is one of the busiest areas the county patrols, particularly around businesses.
The opening of the Ammon Field Office just outside of the city, constructed in 2016 with funds the county had saved up over several years, improved the sheriff’s office’s ability to patrol Ammon, Bennion said. Before, deputies would have to drive to the Law Enforcement Building in Idaho Falls to file a report. The building also reduced response times, allowing deputies to respond to a call from the field office rather than from Idaho Falls.
Coletti said it seemed like more communities were turning to contracts with counties to cover their law enforcement needs. Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Iona has a similar relationship with the county.
“This seems to be the most cost effective way for us to do our policing,” Coletti said.