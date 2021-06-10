An Ammon woman has been charged after she reportedly threatened another woman with a gun on May 4.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Macilynn Maria Rowen, 21, threatened her after she followed Rowen in her car.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:15 p.m. and a deputy interviewed the victim, who said she and Rowen “had problems in the past.”
The victim told the deputy that she saw Rowen driving in her neighborhood and decided to follow her. Rowen stopped and exited her car to yell at the victim, and both women began video recording each other with their phones.
The victim said she pushed Rowen’s face away when Rowen got close to her. Rowen then reportedly drew a handgun, pointed it at the victim and told her to “back up.” The victim said she began yelling for help and for someone to call the police.
Rowen confirmed that the confrontation happened after she noticed the victim following her. She said she carries a gun in her purse that she bought the gun after a previous confrontation with the victim. She said she drew the gun after the victim hit her in the face. Rowen defended her actions as self-defense.
The deputy reviewed the videos recorded by Rowen and the victim. According to the affidavit, those videos show Rowen had the gun in her hand as she was exiting her car to confront the victim.
The case against Rowen was filed on May 27 and she appeared in court Monday. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Rowen was released to pretrial supervision. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 23 in Bonneville County Court.