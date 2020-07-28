An Ammon woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly pointed a gun at a man.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, Stacy Quillen, 36, pointed the gun at a man and his 16-year-old brother before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Quillen's 7-year-old son was also at the residence. The two victims were able to leave the residence after being threatened with the gun.
The sheriff's office's SWAT team responded. Attempts to reach Quillen by phone were unsuccessful. The team made contact with Quillen at 7:45 a.m. and arrested her. Her son was found safe inside the residence.
Quillen has been booked for aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A case had not been filed in court as of Tuesday afternoon.