On February 16th, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Ammon Division were called to the Sally Beauty Supply business on S. 25th E. to a report of a theft. The business gave a description and reported the suspect vehicle was leaving the area right as Deputies were arriving which resulted in a traffic stop and deputies making contact with the suspect in the parking lot.
During the stop Deputies identified 29-year-old Megan D. Miller of Ammon and saw she was in possession of the described items taken from the business. At first Miller gave a false name, however one of the Deputies knew of her from previous reports and found that she was wanted on 5 separate warrants. Miller admitted to deputies that she gave a false name because of the active warrants. Deputies placed her under arrest at that time and located items of drug paraphernalia, just over a gram of Marijuana and almost a gram and a half of methamphetamine.
Miller was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on the 5 misdemeanor warrants from Bonneville County and Idaho Falls Police, all related to theft and drug crimes. Miller was also booked into jail for burglary and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false name and information to a police officer.