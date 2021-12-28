An Ammon woman was arrested Monday night after she reportedly stabbed a man in the shoulder with a pair of scissors.
A probable cause affidavit states the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was originally responding to reports that the defendant, 40-year-old Cheri Tingey, had overdosed on medication and jumped out a bathroom window.
The victim said Tingey had also punched him, scratched him and thrown cupboards at him. A pair of stainless steel scissors were found on the bathroom floor. Pills were found scattered on the floor in the house.
Deputies examined the stab wound on the victim's shoulder and it was a quarter inch in length. The affidavit states it appears to have been inflicted by a downward thrust. The victim also had multiple scratch marks on his neck and cuts on his ear.
Tingey said the victim had pushed her down and punched her multiple times. When deputies found her, she reportedly had a streak of blood running down her face.
When confronted with the scissors, Tingey reportedly told deputies, "Well, he stabbed me too." Tingey showed the deputies what she said was a stab wound that had been inflicted that night. According to the affidavit, however, the injury was a scab with scar tissue, too far into the healing process to have been inflicted recently.
Tingey was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where the blood on the side of her face was found to be from a cut on her cheek. The report does not say if deputies learned how the cut was caused.
Tingey was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.